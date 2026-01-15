If you’re responsible for growth at an OTA (Online Travel Agency), a travel marketplace, or a bank/credit card travel portal, you’ve likely reached the same conclusion: experiences (tours, attractions, activities, tickets) are one of the most effective ways to expand ancillary revenue for travel, without trying to win a pure price war on flights and hotels.

The hard part isn’t deciding whether experiences matter. It’s choosing how to deliver them without taking on a second business: supplier contracting, content normalization, real‑time availability changes, cancellations, vouchers, customer servicing, and ongoing technical maintenance.

That’s why tours and activities APIs (and, increasingly, white‑label marketplaces) have become a core piece of traveltech infrastructure. The direction of travel economics supports it, too: IATA projects ancillary and other revenues rising to $145 billion, with ancillary services accounting for nearly 14% of total revenue (airlines) as unbundling continues. And on the demand side, McKinsey estimates destination visitors spend roughly $1.1T–$1.3T on experiences, underlining how large the “things to do” economy is.

This article breaks down the ecosystem in plain language, then compares five leading options, so banks, loyalty programs, and traveltech sellers can weigh the real differences with confidence.

The tours and activities ecosystem

It helps to separate the experiences landscape into three practical categories:

1) Operator tools (supplier side software)

These run a tour operator’s business (calendars, inventory, staff, POS). Useful, but not what most enterprise buyers mean when they ask for distribution APIs.

2) Marketplace access (consumer first platforms with partner programs)

A B2C marketplace is the core product, and partners get access to that marketplace inventory via a partner API or affiliate tooling.

3) Distribution enablement (built for partners to embed experiences)

These platforms are designed for example for banks, loyalty programs, and travel marketplaces to embed and monetize experiences inside their own journeys. Some focus mainly on distributing their own catalog; others combine aggregation and distribution enablement.

This third category is often the most relevant for enterprise “embedded travel” programs because it’s built around partner needs (launch speed, control, support, scalability), not consumer marketplace growth.

How can I offer tours and activities without hiring a big operations team?

The short answer is: don’t build supplier connectivity city by city. Use tours and activities APIs that already handle the heavy lifting and then focus your internal team on the parts that actually differentiate your business.

A practical division of labor looks like this:

The provider handles: inventory ingestion, content structure, availability/price updates, booking flows, voucher logic, and (often) the servicing rails.

You focus on: placement in your app/portal, merchandising, loyalty mechanics, CRM/lifecycle messaging, and conversion optimization.

This is why no-code/low-code options matter: they reduce the scope of what your engineering team needs to build, test, and maintain, so you can get to revenue and learning faster.

Integrating multiple travel experience providers into my platform, what is the best approach?

If your program spans multiple geographies and customer segments, your biggest enemy tends to be fragmentation: different supplier schemas, different availability logic, different cancellation rules, different content quality.

In practice, teams pick one of two approaches:

Single catalog approach: Partner with one marketplace or one provider catalog. Simpler, but you’re limited to that inventory.

Partner with one marketplace or one provider catalog. Simpler, but you’re limited to that inventory. Aggregation + distribution approach: Use a platform that combines multiple sources (or already aggregates broadly) so you can scale coverage without stacking integrations.

Neither is actually right universally. The question is whether your business needs breadth and redundancy, or whether a single strong catalog covers your priority destinations and use cases.

Best travel API to integrate tours and experiences into my platform: What to evaluate first?

Before you compare logos, start with a small checklist that’s easy to agree on internally:

Coverage fit: Do they cover your top destinations and product types (tours vs attractions vs events)?

Do they cover your top destinations and product types (tours vs attractions vs events)? Integration path: Do you need API-first control, white-label speed, or both?

Do you need API-first control, white-label speed, or both? Commercial model: Affiliate, merchant, or a mix?

Affiliate, merchant, or a mix? Reliability: Real-time availability/pricing behavior and operational support expectations.

Real-time availability/pricing behavior and operational support expectations. Enterprise readiness: Multi-currency, localization, scale, onboarding support.

Now, with that framing, here are five options for travel sellers and enterprise programs commonly compared and are the leading tours and activities APIs in 2026.

The best tours and activities APIs to evaluate in 2026

1) Bridgify

What it is

Bridgify is positioned as a global B2B2C experiences infrastructure provider, combining supply aggregation, distribution rails, and AI-powered personalization into one platform. Described as an “aggregator of aggregators”, Bridgify aggregates 1M+ experiences and events across affiliate and merchant models, delivered via a unified API and an optional white‑label marketplace.

Why do teams choose it?

This option is typically evaluated when an enterprise wants a single integration that can support multiple go‑to‑market paths:

API integration for brands that want deeper UX control

A branded white-label marketplace for faster, low-code rollout

AI-driven personalization described as real-time recommendations based on user intent, profile, and trip context. It’s also explicitly positioned for travel brands and traveltech platforms, as well as banks, loyalty programs, credit cards, fintechs, and super‑apps that want embedded experiences.

What to watch

Bridgify’s positioning is very clear that it’s not an operator tool and not a consumer OTA; it’s built for platforms and programs embedding experiences.

So the best due diligence question is to ask yourselves: Does this match the way we plan to distribute inside our journey, at our scale?

2) Holibob

What it is

Holibob provides a GraphQL API for authorized partners to query products and availability and make bookings on behalf of consumers. For teams that prefer GraphQL for flexibility and integration speed, the documentation is a strong signal of a developer oriented approach.

Why do teams choose it?

Holibob often comes up when a partner wants:

a partner friendly API experience (GraphQL)

a clear “look-to-book” style flow that can be embedded into a broader travel journey It also documents sandbox and production behaviors and payment flow concepts (useful for teams that want to test end-to-end early).

What to watch

As with any partner API integration, validate what matters most for your program:

coverage in your priority destinations

operational workflows you’ll need (changes/cancellations/vouchers)

and how much flexibility you have on UX and post‑booking servicing

3) GetYourGuide Partner Solutions

What it is

GetYourGuide is a consumer marketplace that also offers partner access via its Partner API. Its partner documentation explains connectivity benefits such as automatic updates of availability/pricing (when connected), automated booking processing, and voucher redemption flows that can include partner ticket barcodes or QR codes.

Why do teams choose it?

This option tends to appeal to brands that want:

access to a recognizable marketplace catalog,

partner ready operational tooling for updates and vouchers

a quicker path to launch with marketplace inventory

What to watch

Because this is marketplace access, you’re typically working within the boundaries of that marketplace’s catalog and partner model. A smart evaluation question is: Are we comfortable with single marketplace supply if we scale this across regions and segments?

4) Musement (TUI Group)

What it is

Musement’s partner documentation is explicit about multiple integration routes:

API integration to sell activities from the Musement catalog

a white-label option with partner branding

referral links and widgets for lighter weight distribution

separately TUI Musement has described expanding distribution via API connection through TravelExchange, enabling partners to access and book offerings across multiple countries.

Why do teams choose it?

Musement is often shortlisted when teams want flexibility in how they go live:

start lightweight (widgets/referrals) and move to API later

or launch with white-label while evaluating deeper integration

What to watch

If you’re an enterprise program, clarify early which route you’re choosing (widgets vs referral vs white-label vs API) and what that means for:

UX ownership

data visibility

and servicing responsibilities

5) Tiqets

What it is

Tiqets is known for attractions and museum ticketing, and its developer documentation highlights a structured Distributor API approach, including:

a booking flow to create, confirm, and cancel bookings

webhooks/notifications for booking changes, cancellations, and customer issues

Why do teams choose it?

Tiqets tends to be most relevant when your experiences strategy is strongly:

attraction led

ticketing heavy

focused on museums, landmarks, and timed entry inventory

What to watch

If your long term roadmap includes broader tours (not just ticketing), confirm whether you’ll need a second provider or a complementary approach to fill those gaps.

Comparison chart: quick way to see the core differences





Provider Where it sits in the ecosystem Typical ways to go live Notable strengths to evaluate Bridgify B2B2C experiences infrastructure (aggregation + distribution enablement) API 1M+ experiences/events; multi-source positioning; AI personalization Holibob Partner distribution API GraphQL API; sandbox/production patterns Developer-friendly GraphQL Integration; partner booking flows GetYourGuidePartner Marketplace access+ partner API Partner API+ connected availability/pricing+voucher flows Marketplace catalog+ operational automation for connected products Musement (TUI) Partner distribution with multiple modes API, white label, referral links, widgets Flexible go-to-market paths; TravelExchange API distribution messaging Tiqets Ticketing/attractions distribution via API Distributor API + webhooks/notifications Strong fit for attractions/museums

Here are some of the most common questions answered

1) How to offer local activities and tickets on my website without building everything from scratch?

If your goal is to launch quickly, start with a provider that offers a white-label marketplace (or lightweight distribution methods like widgets/referral links), then use the learning to decide whether you need a deeper API build later.

2) What solutions are best to add global attractions and activities to my app quickly?

Speed tends to come from two things: 1. minimizing supplier integrations, and 2. choosing an integration path that matches your team’s bandwidth: white-label for low-code rollout, API first for deeper control.

3) What are the top marketplaces for booking experiences that I can partner with via API

If your definition of “best” is fast access to a known consumer catalog, partner APIs from B2C marketplaces can work well, just be clear that you’re choosing marketplace inventory access rather than a multi-source aggregation strategy.

4) What are the best ways to offer personalized experiences to my customers through an API

Personalization doesn’t have to start with a sophisticated recommendation engine. Many teams begin with:

Destination based collections

“top picks” and seasonal campaigns

If you want personalization embedded in the infrastructure, evaluate providers that explicitly position AI-driven recommendation capabilities as part of their stack.

5) How to launch a whitelabel marketplace for tours and events?

Treat white-label like a strategic MVP: it gets you to market with less engineering work, so you can validate what actually converts and what customers search for, then decide if and where you want to invest in custom UX later.

Key takeaways

Ancillary revenue for travel is increasingly tied to add on categories customers actually want, and experiences are one of the most natural. IATA’s outlook underscores the structural shift toward unbundled revenue streams. The fastest way to get yourself going is to choose your model first: marketplace access vs partner distribution vs infrastructure that enables embedded distribution. For enterprise teams, low-code / white-label options can be a practical way to launch quickly, reduce technical debt, and keep resources focused on what matters such as growth, loyalty mechanics, and customer experience. The “things to do” economy is enormous; McKinsey’s $1.1T–$1.3T estimate for destination visitor experiences spending is a reminder that distribution quality matters.

Closing thoughts

In 2026, the real question isn’t “Should we sell experiences?” It’s “Which tours and activities API model fits our business, our bandwidth, and our customer journey?”

If you run a travel platform, the decision often comes down to how much you want to own the UX and how broad your coverage needs to be. If you’re a bank, credit card, or loyalty program, the decision is just as much about launch speed and operational simplicity as it is about inventory. Get that balance right, and have experiences stop being a side feature and start becoming a durable revenue layer in your traveltech stack.