Ugadi Pachadi: Know the significance 6 different tastes & how it is connected to emotions in our life

Ugadi Pachadi is must have, Telugu New Year Day. All the ingredients used, while making the pachadi have deep meaning. The taste of the pachadi is both, sweet and sour and it is made of tantalizing ingredients such as raw mango, tamarind, jaggery and neem flowers. There is no exact measure, one can go approximate.



Ugadi pachadi recipe symbolizes the 6 varied tastes as well as emotions in life.

Jaggery and Banana Pieces: Happiness

Neem Flower: Bitterness-sadness

Green Chilies-hot -anger

Salt-salty -fear

Tamarind-sour-disgust

Raw mango-Tang-surprise.

Ingredients needed to make this pachadi include

2 ¼ tsp Neem Flower

4 tsp crushed jaggery

1 small lemon size ball of tamarind, make thick tamarind water

½ tsp red chili powder

½ tsp mustard seeds(Rai Dana)

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil

1tbsp finely chopped raw mango

1 cup water

How to prepare ugadi Pachadi ?

First step



First you add the raw mango pieces to the tamarind water and bring it to boil, you must ensure you boil it until the mango pieces are tender.

Second step

Now to the above ingredients add jaggery and let it cook until the jaggery melts and blends well into the mixture. Remove from the heat and keep aside

Third step

Now in a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds let them splutter, add neem flower and fry till light brown

Fourth step

Now add chilli powder and salt and mix well

Fifth step

Take this neem flower tadka and add to it, to the tamarind and mango juice

Sixth step

Lastly, serve in small quantities as accompaniment to the main course food.