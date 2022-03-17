  • Menu
Similar to International Women's Day, Universal Women's Week provides an extended period for those advocating for women's rights to celebrate the accomplishments women have made in history and the further progress needed to continue the battle for equal rights.

During this week, it is a time commemorate the achievements of women in all fields, including film, business, science, and art. It is also a time to discuss politically the impact that women have been making in society and what aspects of culture need improvement.

It's a time to do research, learn about prominent figures and events in history, and is also a time to make impactful changes for the better consequentially.

