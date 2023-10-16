Unleashing Competitive Edge: Tony Saldanha and Filippo Passerini's New Book Ushers in a Business Process Revolution

Tony Saldanha and Filippo Passerini’s new book Revolutionising Business Operations: How To Build Dynamic Business Processes for Enduring Competitive Advantage is a cutting edge global management strategy on attaining ongoing competitive advantage. It is the first of its kind to give CXOs, CEO leaders an insight that they may be running their company with only two-thirds of the engine power. Revolutionising Business Operations is a must for leaders looking to create a sustained competitive advantage via business process transformation. In an exciting development, the authors have also created an AI based CHATBOT, trained to offer insights and information related to the book, to make the reading experience more enjoyable and efficient.

Tony Saldanha is a best-selling author, board advisor and Fortune 100 company consultant with deep expertise in operational Global Business Services (GBS) and Information Technology expertise. Meanwhile, Filippo Passerini is one of the world’s leading shared service strategists, widely recognised for his game-changing approach to business management. His work has been the focus of numerous books and articles including the Harvard Business Review and has won dozens of awards.

A business may have a great product, but if they don’t have the operations in place to efficiently and effectively support it—production, manufacturing, sales, finance, human resources, — it won’t succeed. Product innovation is seen as flashier and so gets far more attention, but a company can create an enduring competitive advantage by revolutionising business operations.

The problem is most attempts to improve business operations are reactive, sporadic, and siloed. Saldanha and Passerini’s Dynamic Process Transformation model provides constant, ongoing, enterprise-wide process optimisation by focusing on three drivers of change. First, “open market rules”—each business process must be run as a separate business, instead of via monolithic mandates coming down from on high. Second, there must be “unified accountability”— outcomes must be clear and consistent across the company, instead of being siloed within departments. And third, there needs to be a “dynamic operating engine,” a methodology to convert the constantly changing business process goals into tactical day-to-day employee actions. To summarise, the book shows you how to deliver a dynamic business process transformation, which keeps building upon business process superiority, systemically.