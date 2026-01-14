Uttarayan, one of India’s most widely observed solar festivals, will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The day marks the moment when the Sun begins its northward journey, a shift that signals the gradual increase of daylight and the arrival of a new seasonal phase. In much of the country, this transition is also known as Makar Sankranti.

According to the traditional Panchang followed in New Delhi, the Sankranti moment — when the Sun moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn — will occur at 3:13 pm on January 14. This astronomical change has long been associated with renewal, forward movement, and fresh beginnings.

Why Uttarayan Matters

Uttarayan is deeply connected with the worship of Surya, the Sun God, and is considered an especially auspicious period in Hindu tradition. The six-month phase that begins on this day is believed to support spiritual growth, clarity, and positive outcomes, which is why many people choose this time for important religious and social commitments.

Beyond its spiritual meaning, the festival also has strong agricultural relevance. It aligns with the post-harvest period in many parts of India, making it a time of gratitude, sharing, and community bonding.

Rituals and Traditions

Across the country, people welcome Uttarayan with simple yet meaningful rituals. Many begin the day with a pre-dawn bath, followed by prayers and offerings to the rising Sun. Lighting lamps, chanting sacred mantras, and giving to those in need are also common practices.

Traditional foods made from sesame seeds, jaggery, and other sattvik ingredients are prepared and shared, symbolising warmth, sweetness, and harmony.

Sacred cities such as Varanasi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Gangasagar witness large gatherings of devotees who take ritual dips in holy rivers as part of their observances.

How Different Regions Celebrate

While the spirit of the festival remains the same, Uttarayan is known by different names across India. It is called Uttarayan in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra; Makar Sankranti in much of North India; Pongal in Tamil Nadu; Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; and Lohri is celebrated in Punjab on the eve of the main day.

In Gujarat, the festival is especially famous for its vibrant kite-flying celebrations, with skies over cities like Ahmedabad and Surat filled with colour as people of all ages join the festivities.

Uttarayan continues to be a powerful cultural marker in India, blending astronomy, spirituality, agriculture, and celebration into one meaningful moment that connects tradition with everyday life.