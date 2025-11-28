Vijay Deverakonda's film sparks debate over casting of ‘The Mummy’ star

Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film with director Rahul Sankrityan has become the latest topic of discussion among fans, thanks to a fresh casting update. The actor, known for choosing projects that stir early curiosity, often sees his films make headlines the moment new cast members are announced. A similar wave was seen during Liger, which featured global boxing icon Mike Tyson. Despite the hype, that film turned into a major disappointment, and the shadow of that experience still lingers among fans.

Now, reports suggest that South African actor Arnold Vosloo—renowned for his memorable role in The Mummy—is set to play a crucial role in the new film. The moment this news surfaced on social media, reactions poured in from all directions. While many praised the choice, calling Arnold a strong and versatile performer, others expressed reservations about whether such casting choices truly benefit the film’s larger impact.

A section of fans remains cautious, fearing a repeat of the Liger sentiment. Despite Tyson’s presence, the previous film failed to capitalize on its international addition, leading to doubts about the actual relevance of bringing foreign actors into Telugu commercial cinema. With Vijay coming off multiple flops, fans are particularly anxious about every creative decision being made for his next project.

However, optimism still surrounds the film, largely because Rahul Sankrityan and Vijay previously delivered the successful Taxiwala. That collaboration proved to be a refreshing comeback for the actor at the time. Supporters hope this reunion will once again help Vijay rediscover his momentum and deliver a film that connects meaningfully with audiences—star power, foreign casting, and all.