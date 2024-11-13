Vitonnix UK joins SEARCH Foundation in its mission to target the Vitamin D deficiency endemic in rural India

The SEARCH Foundation, known for its transformative healthcare efforts in rural India, has announced a significant partnership with Vitonnix UK, a global leader in health and wellness innovations. As a part of the initiative Vitonnix UK in phase 1 has contributed 20,000 bottles worth ₹1 crore of its flagship product, Vitamin D Sublispray®, to support the health and well-being of underserved communities in Rural India. This significant donation aligns with Vitonnix’s mission to make effective and innovative health solutions accessible to the masses of India.

Vitonnix UK is revolutionizing the vitamin supplement industry with its groundbreaking Sublispray® technology, delivering vitamins and essential nutrients directly through the bloodstream via a sublingual spray. This innovative method bypasses the digestive system, ensuring rapid, effective nutrient absorption and offering a convenient alternative to traditional pills. By avoiding the gastric route, Sublispray® preserves sensitive ingredients and essential micronutrients, making it a powerful foundation for optimal health.

Vitamin D is crucial for the body’s absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, key minerals for maintaining bone health. Recent studies indicate that nearly 70% of Indians are deficient in this vital nutrient, Vitonnix Sublispray offers a timely and effective solution. Its especially beneficial for individuals who struggle with swallowing pills or experience pill fatigue from daily supplement, providing an accessible, effective and user-friendly way to support overall Wellness. Additionally, this innovative spray is available in a variety of great tasting flavours, making it an appealing choice for individuals of all ages and health conditions.

Through this partnership, Search Foundation and Vitonnix aim to raise awareness on the importance of vitamin D and improve health outcomes by distributing donated Vitamin D Sublispray® products to thousands of villagers in India, especially in areas with limited access to nutrition and healthcare.

The SEARCH Foundation, under the leadership of Dr. Abhay Bang & Dr. Rani Bang, is at the forefront of delivering essential healthcare services in these rural areas. “We are deeply grateful for Vitonnix UK’s generous contribution. This donation will significantly strengthen our efforts in combating micronutrient deficiencies in rural areas of India, where access to essential healthcare remains a challenge. Vitamin D supplementation is crucial for improving overall health and preventing diseases, especially in communities with limited nutritional resources. Together, we can enhance the health and quality of life for thousands of underserved individuals,” said Dr. Anand Bang, Director of Health Services at SEARCH Foundation.

Commending the initiative, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Mr. Harjinder Kang, said, "Congratulations to Vitonnix UK on your generous contribution to this important cause. Your support is a clear endorsement of your commitment to improving lives, not only by driving innovation in sublingual sprays which is going to be a game changer, but also as part of your commitment to giving back to communities across India. This donation reflects your deep-rooted dedication to creating a healthier future for all."

"Vitonnix UK is proud to support the SEARCH Foundation’s noble mission by providing Vitamin D Sublispray® products to the underserved communities. We believe that health should be accessible to all, and our innovative products are designed to help address the nutritional needs of those who may lack access to traditional healthcare. Through this donation, we aim to bridge the essential health gaps and bring vital wellness solutions to those who need them most," said Dr. Prashant Jindal, Founder of Vitonnix UK.

The donation will directly support SEARCH’s community health programs, ensuring that vital nutrients reach those most in need. By addressing the root causes of micronutrient deficiencies, Vitonnix aims to not only provide immediate health benefits but also contribute to long-term well-being.





Delete Edit







