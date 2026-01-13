Where books meet bravery: Soldiers steal the spotlight at world book fair

New Delhi: An armed sniper standing close to the Indian military’s war vehicle smiles and answers people’s, especially children’s, queries, allows them to take a memorable selfie with him, explains how these guns work, but strictly discourages the enthusiasts from touching any of these rifles. It seems like a scene from a Bollywood movie, but one would be shocked to know that this is a reality at the ongoing 53rd edition of the World Book Fair being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The World Book Fair, organised by the National Book Trust, has dedicated this year’s event to our brave soldiers, naming the theme “Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @ 75”, intended to infuse a sense of patriotism in Gen Z.

The theme pays tribute to our armed forces and their legacy of courage and sacrifice. A 1,000-square-metre theme pavilion in Hall 5 offers a 360-degree view; over 500 books narrate valour tales and experiences of soldiers, along with specially curated posters and featured documentaries spellbind the visitors. Furthermore, mesmerising replicas of the Arjun Tank, INS Vikrant and LCA Tejas, coupled with a photo gallery representing 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, remain the key attractions.

“It’s an amazing combination of books and guns, while one teaches us dignity, the other empowers us to protect that dignity,” said Diksha, a second-year student of Delhi University’s Hindu College.

As we are aiming to be a superpower, a strong economy makes us stand confident before the world, but a strong and well-equipped army ensures that we remain confident. A country’s borders clear a line between other nations and us, and it’s a soldier who puts his life at stake to ensure that the line remains intact. Hence, we should respect our army, she further said.