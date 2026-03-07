Women in wellness, we must celebrate this Women’s Day

A nation’s economic strength is closely connected with the well-being and participation of its women and children. When girls grow up healthy, educated, and safe, they are better able to learn, work, and contribute meaningfully to society. Any gaps in nutrition, healthcare, safety, and access to education limit opportunities not only for women but also disadvantage communities and the economy at large. That is why there is a growing need for science-backed, sustainable, and community-driven wellness ecosystems for women.

On International Women’s Day, discover a powerful cohort of women who are reshaping the health and wellness landscape in India, with a focus on holistic health. They are also working at the intersection of metabolic health, nutrition awareness, and sustainable lifestyle changes.

Dimple Bawri, Chief Nutrition Officer, nira balance

Dimple Bawri approaches wellness with an unusual blend of science and creativity. As the Founder and Chief Nutrition Officer of nirā balance, she works to reshape how people think about food, health and everyday living. Trained in art and photography, Dimple brings a creative lens to nutrition, turning the kitchen into a space where flavour, culture and well-being meet. At nirā balance, she leads recipe innovation, personalised meal planning and food-focused wellness programmes that make healthy eating both practical and enjoyable. Her approach goes beyond strict diet charts, encouraging mindful choices and balanced routines. Through her work, Dimple continues to champion preventive healthcare that feels personal, accessible and rooted in real, everyday lifestyles.

Dr. Tanaya Narendra, content creator and sexual health-wellness educator

Conversations around sexual and reproductive health in India still carry silence and stigma. Among those working to change that is Dr. Tanaya Narendra, widely known online as Dr. Cuterus. An Oxford-trained embryologist and medical doctor, she has built one of the country’s most trusted digital platforms for sex education and body literacy. Through Instagram, YouTube and public talks, she explains complex health topics in clear, relatable ways, reaching millions who often lack reliable information. By challenging myths and misinformation, Dr Tanaya is helping more women approach their bodies, sexuality and reproductive health with greater awareness and confidence.

Namrata Purohit, fitness instructor, entrepreneur and author

Namrata Purohit has played a key role in bringing Pilates, a form of exercise that focuses on core strength, flexibility and controlled movement, into India’s mainstream fitness culture. She began early, becoming the world’s youngest trained instructor under the internationally recognised STOTT Pilates training system at just 16 and completing the full certification soon after. As co-founder of The Pilates Studio, she promotes a “train smart” approach that connects strength, flexibility and mindful movement. Over the years, Namrata has trained actors, athletes and professionals, and worked with people recovering from injuries, pregnant women and older adults through rehabilitation-focused fitness programmes.

Dr. Anjali Kumar, content creator, renowned obstetrician & gynaecologist

Three decades in women’s healthcare have shaped Dr Anjali Kumar into one of India’s most experienced obstetricians and gynaecologists. An advanced endoscopic and robotic surgeon, she specialises in minimally invasive procedures for conditions such as fibroids, ovarian cysts, infertility and endometriosis. Over the years, she has performed more than 7,000 complex surgeries and delivered more than 17,000 babies. Beyond the operating room, Dr Anjali is also focused on making reliable medical information accessible. Through Maitri, the digital platform she founded, she shares credible guidance on women’s health and helps more people make informed decisions about their care.