Not to be confused with 'remote work' where an employee is working from home all the time, nor 'Freelancing' where the individual is an independent contractor running their own business from home.

Work from Home Day celebrates those days where office workers get the opportunity to avoid the commute and work from home for a day.

The idea of the day is also to demonstrate that giving people the freedom to work from home from time-to-time can benefit both employer and employee. In short it is saving office costs, helps ease transport congestion and encourages people to manage their workloads more effectively.

How one celebrates Work from Home Day has a lot to do with the position they hold in their company. If you're the person in charge you may want to take some time to examine the way your company and industry works and see if there's an opportunity to allow some of your employees to work from home on occasion.

If instead, you're an employee at such an institution, perhaps try speaking to your leadership and fellow employees to see if it would be possible to institute such a program at your business.

Work from Home Day's provides an opportunity for flexibility that can help raise the morale of your employees, avoid lost productivity, and provide solutions for those going through temporary hardships.