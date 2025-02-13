World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts

Observed annually on February 13, World Radio Day is a UNESCO-recognized event that highlights radio’s role in global communication and public service. Since its official establishment in 2011, this day has promoted collaboration among broadcasters and reinforced radio’s significance in providing information and supporting free speech.

World Radio Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Radio Day 2025 is “Radio and Climate Change.” This focuses on radio’s role in spreading awareness about environmental challenges, highlighting sustainable practices, and giving a voice to climate activists. Radio continues to be an essential medium for sharing crucial information on climate issues worldwide.

History of World Radio Day

Radio technology, which enables message transmission via sound waves, dates back to the late 19th century. It gained prominence globally, reaching India in the early 20th century. UNESCO officially declared February 13 as World Radio Day in 2011, with the United Nations General Assembly recognizing it as an International Day in 2012. Since then, this observance has underscored radio’s importance in connecting communities, supporting free expression, and acting as a vital source of communication during emergencies.

Significance of World Radio Day

Despite the rise of television and digital platforms, radio remains an integral part of society. It serves as:

• A trusted news source during crises.

• A platform for community voices, especially in rural and remote regions.

• A medium for education and cultural exchange.

• A key tool in raising awareness about pressing global issues, including climate change.

Fascinating Facts About Radio

• Guglielmo Marconi conducted the first successful radio transmission in 1895.

• India’s first radio broadcast took place in June 1923, organized by the Radio Club of Bombay.

• All India Radio (AIR) aired its first news bulletin on January 19, 1936.

• Akashvani, India’s first radio station, became the official on-air name of AIR in 1957.

As we celebrate World Radio Day 2025, the event highlights how radio continues to be a powerful and accessible medium for education, awareness, and social change.