World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!

World Space Week 2023: World Space Week takes place annually from October 4 to 10 and is the largest “space-themed” event in the world. This international celebration highlights the fundamental role that space science and technology plays in improving the well-being of humanity. Throughout the week, space agencies, corporations, educational institutions, planetariums, museums and astronomy enthusiasts carry out numerous space-related activities. These activities aim to educate both students and the general public, making them understand the contributions of space exploration to our society.



World Space Week 2023 Theme

The theme of World Space Week 2023 is "Space and Entrepreneurship", which aims to spark debate and raise awareness about the growing commercial space sector and its influence on the progress of space science and technology.

History of World Space Week

The World Space Week Association (WSWA) traces its roots to 1980, when it began organising Space Week, a celebration in honour of the first moon landing, held annually from July 16 to 24. The inaugural celebration took place in Houston and was organised by Ernie Hillje, Troy Welch, David Koch and Dennis Stone. In 1981, they established Space week National Headquarters to extend this celebration to the entire United States.

Over the years, Space Week gained momentum and spread to more than 15 nations in 1999. The same year, the United Nations General Assembly Designated World Space Week to be celebrated annually from October 4 to 10. World Space Week and played a key role in organising the first global celebration in 2000.

World Space Week Significance

World Space Week improves people's understanding of space and provides a platform for people around the world to expand their knowledge of the benefits of space exploration. It includes how space can be connected for sustainable economic development. Various events and activities help us understand the important role that space plays in our lives.

World Space Week: Activities for kids

1. Construct a spinning solar system

2. Create and play a space-themed board game

3. Make a DIY space rover

4. Make a model of the solar system

5. Launch a bottle rocket

6. Make planets from clay

How to celebrate

• Use Google Earth and explore seven wonders of the world and historic launch sites.

• Gather your friends and family for a space-themed movie marathon.

• Invite some friends and family to train like an astronaut.

• Spend a couple of hours doing various physical activities such as yoga, running, walking, lifting weights, or swimming.

• Host a stargazing party and learn to identify constellations, spot planets, and marvel at the beauty of the night sky. You can make it even more special by using telescopes or binoculars.

World Space Week 2023: 10 Quotes

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.” – Nikola Tesla

“Time and space are not conditions of existence, but time and space is a model for thinking.” – Albert Einstein

“I am among those who think that science has great beauty.” – Marie Curie

“When you look at the stars and galaxy, you feel that you are not just from any particular piece of land, but from the solar system.” – Kalpana Chawla

“The more people are exposed to science, the more we will move away from superstition.” – Rakesh Sharma

“Time travel used to be thought of as just science fiction, but Einstein’s general theory of relativity allows for the possibility that we could warp space-time so much that you could go off in a rocket and return before you set out.” – Stephen Hawking

“Science is a beautiful gift to humanity, we should not distort it.” – APJ Abdul Kalam

“We are all connected; To each other, biologically. To the earth, chemically. To the rest of the universe atomically.” – Neil deGrasse Tyson

“We cannot teach people anything; we can only help them discover it within themselves.” – Galileo Galilei

“Equipped with his five senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the adventure Science.” – Edwin Powell Hubble





10 Best Space Movies and TV Shows

• Interstellar

• 2001: A Space Odyssey

• Martian

• Apollo 13

• First Man

• Star Trek

• Lost in Space

• For All Mankind

• The 100

• Doctor Who