Yoga A spiritual Route To A Relaxed Mind And A Healthy Body

Yoga is an ancient form of exercise that has contributed to the holistic life of individuals in the most natural and trustworthy way for many years. Yoga is like a spiritual journey to a relaxed mind and a healthy body. Practising yoga for the very first time, however, may seem quite intimidating. Take a cue from these common rookie mistakes and how to avoid them.



Be Aware

Be aware of medical conditions Be aware of any medical conditions you may have. For example, if you have high blood pressure, you should be careful about the form of yoga that you choose.

Be simple

There are a number of different types of yoga, such as hatha yoga, strength yoga, Bikram yoga, and aqua yoga. Know which type you're going to learn. Most styles are based on basic yoga poses called asanas and include basic breathing exercises called pranayama. Ideally, it's best to stick to the most traditional form that is physical in nature.

Breathe

Sounds easy enough, doesn't it? Often, when postures become complex, rookies tend to forget to breathe. But breathing is the pillar of yoga and is considered to be the highest form of purification and detoxification. It is important to keep your breath steady and to inhale and exhale at the right time during the exercise.

Pushing too hard

The desire to prove yourself or equal someone at a far more advanced level is very popular in the rookie. Yoga is an art form for the body which requires a great deal of patience, devotion, and care. Don't force yourself if you find it too difficult to exercise. Instead, listen carefully to your yoga instructor and do the best you can.

Be consistent

After achieving a few basic routines, many tend to let daily life distract them, and eventually drop out of classes. Consistent practice about two to three times a week is crucial. Give your body enough time to eventually open up and advance through.

There are some yoga asanas that do wonders for your skin.

Trikonasana

Practising the triangle pose opens out your lungs and heart, increasing your intake of oxygen and regenerating your red blood cells. This helps prevent the onset of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sarvangasana

The shoulder stand is great to get the blood circulation going towards your face, and helps slowly rid your skin of blemishes and dry skin.

Halasana

The plough pose helps digestion and gets your digestive juices going. This, in turn, cleanses your body of toxins that reflect on the face by way of dullness and acne.

Matsyasana

The fish pose sets your thyroid function in order and gives a good stretch to the muscles of your face and neck, resulting in firmer and more toned skin.

Surya namaskars, a series of 12 physical postures that the fitness world has been obsessed with for a while now. Here are five reasons why you should give Surya namaskars a go:

Help lose weight

When you increase the pace, Surya namaskar serves as a cardiovascular workout, stretching the abdominal muscles, helping you lose weight. It also increases your metabolism.

Gives you lush hair and glowing skin

The forward bend sends blood flowing to the brain, improving blood circulation, and thereby makes the hair soft and the face fresh and young. The inhaling and exhaling flush out toxins, giving you a glow.

Helps strengthen muscles and joints

The stretching strengthens muscles, joints, ligaments, and the entire skeletal system. It also improves the flexibility of the spine.

Brings down blood sugar levels

The 12 sun salutation poses help in bringing down the blood sugar levels and decrease the chances of heart diseases.

Ensures regular menstrual cycle

This is especially effective for anyone suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which is a common ailment among today's women. Apart from helping you lose weight (which keeps PCOS in check), the postures are useful in regularizing menstrual cycles.

Yoga plays an important role in boosting your sex lives as well.

Builds your stamina

Too much work, stress, sleep-deprivation... the evils of the 21st century lead to a major lack of energy in anything we do. Yoga builds stamina and also helps us in getting more sleep, which can lead to more active and satisfying sex life.

Makes you look sexier

A healthy lifestyle leads to a healthy body, which definitely adds the much-needed oomph factor to your looks. And the sexier you look, the sexier you feel from within. So sweat it out on the yoga mat for steamier sessions with your partner.

Increases flexibility

The more you practice yoga, the more flexible you become. Your ability to ace different yogic postures will come in handy while trying out new sex positions. Surprise your man with really kinky ones and turn up the heat between the sheets.

Helps you focus

Not being able to stay focused while having sex is common. Our minds often tend to fleet away no matter how hot the sesh is. Yoga will help get your focus back and be present in the moment. A regular practitioner will never feel her mind wandering away while in the act.