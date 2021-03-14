Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: YSRCP wins Tirupati, Ongole, Guntur, Chittoor, Kadapa
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: The vote counting will begin at 8 am at 11 corporations and 70 municipalities.
Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: All arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of Andhra Pradesh municipal elections today i.e. March 14. The vote counting will begin at 8 am at 11 corporations and 70 municipalities. However, the counting of votes in Chilakaluripet and Eluru has come to a halt with the high court orders.
The result in these two areas will be put on hold until the final verdict.
A total of 4,026 tables were arranged for the counting of votes including 2204 tables in corporations and 1,822 tables in municipalities. Around 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities and 5,195 staff were deployed.
The police imposed section 144 at the counting centres besides deploying 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables and 1,134 others.
AP Municipal Elections 2021 Results Live Updates, Andhra Pradesh Local Body Election 2021 Results Live
Live Updates
- 14 March 2021 2:58 PM GMT
YSRCP wins 58 seats, TDP 30 seats, Jana Sena Party 3 seats, BJP, CPI(M) & CPI 1 seat each & Independent candidates 4 seats
- 14 March 2021 12:32 PM GMT
TDP gets slightly higher seats in two municipalities
- 14 March 2021 12:32 PM GMT
YSRC won Vizianagaram, Greater Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa and Ananthapuram municipal corporations.
- 14 March 2021 12:32 PM GMT
YSRC wins all the 11 municipal corporations for which the results were declared on Sunday
- 14 March 2021 12:31 PM GMT
In the election for Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), YSRCP is leading on 55 seats, TDP on 29 seats, Jana Sena Party on 4 seats, BJP, CPI(M) & CPI on 1 seat each & Independent candidates on 3 seats: District Public Relations Office (ANI)
- 14 March 2021 11:46 AM GMT
YS Jagan will be Chief Minister for next 30 years: Lakshmi Parvathi
The Telugu Academy Chairman Lakshmi Parvathi has criticized Andhra Pradesh opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu. Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that Chandrababu had corrupted the Telugu Desam Party. Read Full Story
- 14 March 2021 11:05 AM GMT
List of candidates declared winners in Vizag corporation elections
- 14 March 2021 9:57 AM GMT
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: YSRCP is leading in 55 wards
Visakhapatnam: In Visakhapatnam city, YSRCP is leading in 55 wards, while TDP in 29 wards.
According to the latest results announced by the officials on Sunday, Jana Sena Party is leading in four wards, while BJP, CPI (M) and CPI are leading in one ward each.
Independents made their presence felt in three wards.
- 14 March 2021 9:04 AM GMT
AP Municipal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: YSRCP thumping win in Nagari
The ruling YSRCP made a spectacular win in Nagari municipality in Chittoor district.
The election was held for 22 wards in which YSRCP won 18, TDP 3 and independent 1.
The total wards in the municipality was 29 in which 7 elected unanimoudly including YSRCP 6 and TDP 1.
In other words in the 29 members Nagari municipal council YSRCP 24, TDP 4 and the remaining one was rebel YSRCP who contested as an independent and won against YSRCP official candidate supported by local MLA RK Roja much to the embarrassment of her.
In Puttur YSRCP won 20 and TDP 6 wards in the election for which the counting of votes taken up today.
The YSRCP unanimously won a ward taking its tally to 21 while TDP 6 in the 27 member municipal council.
- 14 March 2021 8:55 AM GMT
YSRCP sweeps Chittoor
Out of 50 divisions in Chittoor ULB, YCP bagged 46 divisions (37 unanimous), TDP 3, Independent 1. Elections have been held for 13 divisions in which YCP won 9, TDP -3, and Independent -1, division. Meanwhile results for Tirupati, Madanapalli, Palamaner, Puttur, Nagari were also declared and the YCP bagged all ULBs in the district. District Collector M. Harinarayanan has expressed his happiness for conducting the counting of votes process in a smooth manner.