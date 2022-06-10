  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: fans calling Nani's film a wholesome family entertainer

Ante Sundaraniki Twitter Review: fans calling Nanis film a wholesome family entertainer
x
Highlights

Natural Star Nani's and Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki are going to hit the silver screens today

Natural Star Nani's and Nazriya's Ante Sundaraniki are going to hit the silver screens today. This film is directed by Vivek Athreya and Nazriya Nazim is making her Tollywood debut with this film. As per the trade reports, the theatrical rights of the film were sold for a whopping 28 crore. Moreover, the film has got a good number of advance bookings for day one at the box office. However, the advance bookings for the film are more for the overseas market rather than the local market. Hence, the fate of the film depends on the strong word of mouth from the audience.


Show Full Article

Live Updates

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X