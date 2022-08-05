Bimbisara Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Enjoy the time travel fantasy
Bimbisara is all set to release in cinema halls on Today. With the growing craze of South Indian films in the Hindi belt, it is expected that the upcoming film will be able to manage to draw in viewers.
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2022 5:54 AM GMT
Kalyan Ram 1st time intha Bulk Promotions Cheyyadam— KICK Tollywood (@KickTwood) August 5, 2022
Appude ardam avvali Content & Output meeda vunna Confidence ani❤️🔥@DirVassishta Next Big Thing in TFI👌
Kreem Sir BGM Ramp🥁
Surprisingly Chota kooda Duty Chesadu😶🌫️#MegaStarKalyanRam Mass💥#Bimbisara - Worth Watch👍
- 5 Aug 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Screen presence & performance .. career best @NANDAMURIKALYAN 👌— ▓▒R a v i▒▓ (@Ravii9999) August 5, 2022
Highlight of #Bimbisara @mmkeeravaani 's BGM 🔥
- 5 Aug 2022 5:32 AM GMT
Congratulations @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu Blockbuster reports for #Bimbisara @DirVassishta @mmkeeravaani @NTRArtsOfficial 💥 pic.twitter.com/ftUISXyMGh— AJAY PSPK FOLLOWER (@AJAYJANASENA5) August 5, 2022
- 5 Aug 2022 5:31 AM GMT
B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R 🔥.— Vasthunna 😍🔥🤙🔥 (@NtrYusuf) August 5, 2022
Acting and everything. We will Witness Never Before & Never after @NANDAMURIKALYAN 👏💥.@mmkeeravaani BGM will be heart & Soul for the film 💥🎵🎶.@NTRArtsOfficial production values 👌
Congratulations @DirVassishta for debut hit 💐💥🤝. #Bimbisara
- 5 Aug 2022 5:29 AM GMT
#Bimbisara #SithaRamam rendu +ve talk tho open ayay ,atleast not negative talk— Rusthum (@RusthumHere) August 5, 2022
Weekend tarvata janalu kadulthara ledho chudali.
- 5 Aug 2022 5:28 AM GMT
Positives:— NAveen CHOwdary Kosaraju (Navi) (@AlwaysNachoMan) August 5, 2022
First Half Comedy Elements
Interval Block
2 Nd Half Fights And Emotions
Keeravani BGMs
Negatives:
1 St Half Little Lag
Heroins No Scope@NANDAMURIKALYAN One Man Show
Safe Budget Experiment Success 🔥
BlockBuster #Bimbisara Watch It In Theatres
- 5 Aug 2022 5:23 AM GMT
#BimbisaraReview - 3.9/5 !!— Kollywood Gangs™ (@Kollywoodgangs) August 5, 2022
One Of The Best Historical Entry 🔥🔥@NANDAMURIKALYAN #Bimbisara pic.twitter.com/PnHwPwWu2L
- 5 Aug 2022 5:22 AM GMT
#Bimbisara special morning shows off to a terrific start at the box office and the talk coming is Blockbuster !!! pic.twitter.com/56x6hRoImv— Vivace Media (@VivaceMedia) August 5, 2022
- 5 Aug 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Final TFI is back after 2 months ❤️July was totally disastrous for TOLLYWOOD #Major Tarwata ee two movies #Bimbisara & #SitaRamam break even ipothayi ee flow ni #MacherlaNiyojakavargam & #Karthikeya2 , #Liger continue chesthe Aug Box-office will be 🤩🔥#TollywoodMovies— Nikhil Raj (@nikhilraj515) August 5, 2022