Coronavirus News Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 March 2021
Coronavirus News Updates today on 11 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:28 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 11 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 77 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:19 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 11 will be 100% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 11 (26 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 5:15 AM; Sunrise: 6:27 AM; Dhuhr: 12:27 PM; Asr: 3:49 PM; Maghrib: 6:26 PM; Isha: 07:38 PM
Live Updates
- 11 March 2021 1:04 PM GMT
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Ten people tests positive for coronavirus in Tadepalli Municipal office
In the latest development, as many as 10 employees have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the municipal office of Tadepalli in the Guntur district. With ten people, including four officers, tested positive for coronavirus, the other officers and employees are panicking. Vigilant paramedics conducted corona tests on all employees at the Tadepalli Municipal Office. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 1:03 PM GMT
Hyderabad police another person in loan app case
The Cybercrime police, Hyderabad have arrested another person in connection with loan app fraud. Rajasekhar, a native of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody by the police from Bengaluru. The police said that Rajasekhar who is the director of nine companies had collaborated with instant loan apps like Snapit, Ok Cash, My Bank, Cash D, Rupee factory and Bubble Loan. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 1:02 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam steel plant employees issues strike notice to stop privatisation of VSP
Visakhapatnam: Concerns of Visakhapatnam steel plant employees are mounting ever since the announcement of privatisation of the Vizag steel plant. The Visakhapatnam Steel plant conservation Struggle Committee has issued a strike notice opposing the central government's decision. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 1:01 PM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant Harika steps down as Telangana Tourism ambassador
'Dethadi' Alekhya Harika who was appointed as the Telangana Tourism brand ambassador two days ago has now stepped down from the post. She took to her Twitter handle stating that she will not be continuing it due to several other reasons. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 12:59 PM GMT
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctions Rs 25 crore for Telangana's 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently instructed the concerned officials to celebrate 'Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav' in a grand manner all over the state as nationwide celebrations were planned by the Centre to commemorate the 75 years of the country's independence. He sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the celebrations which are to take place from March 12, 2021 to August 15, 2022 for 75 weeks. (ANI)
- 11 March 2021 12:57 PM GMT
AP SEC issues orders for officials over mayor and Dy. Mayor elections for 12 municipalities
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has directed that a special meeting be held for the election of mayors and deputy mayors in 12 municipalities in the state. On Thursday, the Municipal Commissioner was directed to appoint Collectors and Joint Collector's as presiding officers. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 12:56 PM GMT
Wine shops to remain closed for 2 days in Telangana
In the view of graduates' MLC elections in Telangana, wine shops in six districts will remain closed for two days. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 9:03 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy performed Abhishekam to mark the Mahashivaratri festival at NTR Stadium in Gudivada. Civil supplies Minister Kodali Nani has organized the special puja Ministers Perni Nani, Velampalli Srinivas, also seen
- 11 March 2021 5:18 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Flyovers to remain closed tonight in view of 'Shab-e-meraj'
Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said that all flyovers will be closed on Thursday in the view of 'Shab-e-meraj' (Jagne Ki Raat). "All the flyovers except Greenland, PVNR Expressway and Langer Houz flyover will be closed from 10 pm on Thursday," the CP said adding that the decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incidents and road accidents. Read Full Story
- 11 March 2021 5:17 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu condemns the arrest of Kollu Ravindra, says it is an illegal
The former chief minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu reacted to the police arrest of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra. He alleged that Ravindra was illegally arrested and strongly condemned the arrest of Ravindra. Read Full Story