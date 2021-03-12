Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 12 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 12 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 32 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 18 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:27 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 12 will be 68% and Air Quality will be Fair with 41 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:18 AM and will set at 6:17 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 12 will be 100% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 12 (27 Rajab, 1442); Fajr: 4:46 AM; Sunrise: 5:58 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:19 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
Live Updates
- 12 March 2021 5:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus update: 210 fresh cases and one death reported in Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been once again mounting. Among the tests conducted for 44,709 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 210 people were tested positive. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,91,388 while 7,180 victims have lost their lives across the state with one death in Krishna in the last twenty-four hours. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 12:31 PM GMT
Wine shops to remain closed from today in Hyderabad
All the wine, toddy shops, bars and clubs were closed in six erstwhile districts of Telangana in the view of the graduates' MLC election on Sunday. The wine shops were closed at 4 pm today and will be reopened at 4 pm on Sunday evening. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 12:30 PM GMT
YS Jagan writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to award Bharath Ratna to Pingali Venkayya
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has appealed to the centre to award the Bharat Ratna to Pingali Venkaiah. He wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this extent. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 12:29 PM GMT
KTR lashes out at centre on privatisation of Visakha steel plant
"Everyone has the right to respond on the issues pertaining to our country. We are Indians first and then telanganites. If the government remained tight-lipped over issues in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, then who will speak up for Telangana in the future," minister KT Rama Rao said while addressing to media. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 12:28 PM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Rs. 50 lakh ex-gratia announced to Tyche Industries blast victims
Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said Rs 50 lakh would be provided as financial assistance to the victims of Tyke industry gas leakage incident in Kakinada with 10 lakh on behalf of the government and 40 lakh on behalf of the company. Similarly, the government will provide Rs 1 lakh and the company Rs. 3 lakhs to injured. One of the family members of the deceased will be given a job and land (on behalf of the government). Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 10:26 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Punjagutta flyover
Hyderabad: A massive fire engulfed a pillar of the Punjagutta flyover on Friday morning. It is learned that the decoration material at the pillar caught the fire. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 10:25 AM GMT
AP weather report: Temperatures rise across the state, heatwave warning issued to districts
The temperatures in Telugu state have risen in the last two days and at the same time heat waves also started. The highest temperatures were recorded in Andhra Pradesh especially in coastal districts wherein East Godavari district recorded a temperature of 38 degrees. The Meteorological office predicted that the temperature would reach 40 degrees in another week. The heatwaves in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district also rose with 36 degrees temperature. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 10:24 AM GMT
SC dismisses ED's plea to cancel anticipatory bail to TV9 ex-CEO Ravi Prakash
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cancel anticipatory bail to TV9 former CEO Ravi Prakash. Read Full Story
- 12 March 2021 7:20 AM GMT
Minister Peddi reddy Ramachandra reddy and MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy celebrating YSRCP party formation day at Tirupati.
- 12 March 2021 7:00 AM GMT
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan speaking at the inaugural of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the parade ground in Warangal