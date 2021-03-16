Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 16 March 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 16 March 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 33 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:24 AM and will set at 6:26 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on March 16 will be 55% and Air Quality will be Fair with 54 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:15 AM and will set at 6:18 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on March 16 will be 98% and Air Quality will be Fair with 45 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on March 16 (2 Shaban, 1442); Fajr: 4:45 AM; Sunrise: 5:57 AM; Dhuhr: 11:56 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:55 PM; Isha: 7:03 PM
Live Updates
- 16 March 2021 11:26 AM GMT
PM Modi chief Advisor PK Sinha Resigned today
Prime Minister Modi's chief advisor PK Sinha has resigned citing personal reasons. Sources have given information about this. Sinha, a 1977 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was appointed as the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister in September 2019.
Earlier, he was briefly appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served as Cabinet Secretary for four years. Sinha has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.
- 16 March 2021 11:26 AM GMT
Telangana MLC Elections: Results Will Be Out Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
The results of Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar-Hyderabad Graduates Constituency MLC Election will be out on Wednesday. Votes from all the polling stations in the constituency will be counted at the indoor stadium in Saroor Nagar. As 93 candidates were in the ring, the counting is likely to take a long time as the voters turned out larger in number than ever before. In the same constituency election held in 2015, 31 candidates along with Nota were present. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 11:25 AM GMT
Fresh covid cases scare students to leave Veda Patasala in Tirupati
The relapse of Covid cases in TTD Veda patasala scaring the students leave the Vedic institute. Ten cases including four teachers and six students found Corona positive on Monday taking the total number of cases in TTD Veda patasala to 67. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 11:23 AM GMT
Two deaths, 204 new coronavirus cases in Telangana
Telangana continued to see a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases with 204 fresh infections being recorded, taking the tally to 3.01 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,656 with two more fatalities. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 11:22 AM GMT
AP High Court clarifies on Unanimous polls in MPTC and ZPTC elections, says it can't be cancelled
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has once agai given a rude shock to the state election commission. The High Court on Tuesday held a hearing on a petition filed against the MPTC and ZPTC election unanimous results. The High Court clarified that the SEC did not have the power to investigate unanimous and struck down the SEC orders. The High Court directed the SEC to immediately formally declare the MPTC and ZPTC, which were unanimously elected to this extent. Orders were issued to give declaration to the selected candidates immediately. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 11:21 AM GMT
Telangana: Assembly Pays Tributes To All The Late MLAs
It is known that the Telangana budget meetings started on Monday. On the first day, Governor Tamilsai Soundarajan addressed the joint sittings at 11 am. Today (March 16) the House passed a resolution of condolence on the death of the late Member of Parliament. The Legislative Assembly has paid tributes to the recently deceased MLAs in Telangana. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 11:20 AM GMT
Kaleshwaram lifted 100TMC water by each pump house
The world's largest multi-stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme lifted hundreds of TMCs water from the Godavari river in the shortest possible time and set a record. The three out of four major pump houses lifted 100TMCs of water each. The Saraswathi and Parvathi pump houses in Link-1 and Gayatri underground pump house in package-8 had lifted the 100 TMCs of water each and made the impossible possible. Read Full Story
- 16 March 2021 7:00 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, pay floral tributes to Potti Sreeramulu along with Ministers at the CM camp office.
- 16 March 2021 6:58 AM GMT
United Forum of Bank Union conducting a Dharna by Bank Employees and Officers strike. 2nd day against Government’s move to privatise the Public Sector Banks in Vijayawada on Tuesday.
- 16 March 2021 6:24 AM GMT
India reports 24,492 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
As many as 24,492 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.
With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,09,831, including 1,10,27,543 recoveries.
So far, 1,58,856 lives have been claimed by the coronavirus in the country.
As many as 3,29,47,432 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, including 8,73,350 samples tested on March 15.
Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country reported 4,332 new COVID-19 cases, 10,671 discharges, and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. There are currently 1,31,812 active cases in the state.