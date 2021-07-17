Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 17 July 2021

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 17 July 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:50 AM and will set at 6:54 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 17 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 13 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:43 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 17 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on July 17 (6 Dhul Hijjah, 1442); Fajr: 4:30 AM; Sunrise: 5:51 AM; Dhuhr: 12:22 PM; Asr: 3:41 PM; Maghrib: 6:54 PM; Isha: 8:14 PM

Latest Hyderabad News