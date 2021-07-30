Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 July 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates today on 30 July 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:55 AM and will set at 6:50 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 30 will be 75% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:47 AM and will set at 6:40 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 30 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 14 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on July 30 (19 Dhul Hijjah, 1442); Fajr: 4:37 AM; Sunrise: 5:54 AM; Dhuhr: 12:23 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:51 PM; Isha: 8:09 PM.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 4:21 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Man kills girlfriend, commits suicide later in Madhapur
A man killed his girlfriend and later committed suicide here at a hotel in Madhapur on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Santoshi and Ramulu, natives of Mahabubnagar district. Read Full Story
- 30 July 2021 4:21 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 30 July 2021
Petrol and diesel prices today, 30 July 2021: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain stable on Friday in all major cities across the country in Hyderabad, Delhi Chennai and Mumbai as the oil marketing companies paused the alteration of rates. Read Full Story
- 30 July 2021 3:40 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 30 July 2021
Gold rates today, 30 July 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Friday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,910 with a hike of Rs. 110 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 49,000 with a hike of Rs. 120. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,910 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a hike of Rs. 110 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,000 with a hike of Rs. 120. Read Full Story