Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Latest News 12 July 2021

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana reports 465 new Coronavirus cases, 869 recoveries & 04 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 10,316, Total recoveries: 6,17,638, Death toll: 3,729





Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh reports 2,665 fresh coronavirus cases, 4,576 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, Active cases: 28,680, Total recoveries: 18,81,161, Death toll: 13,002





Weather in Hyderabad will be 27 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 21 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:48 AM and will set at 6:55 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on July 12 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 15 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:41 AM and will set at 6:44 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on July 12 will be 88% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on July 12 (1 Dhul Hijjah, 1442), Fajr: 4:29 AM, Sunrise: 5:48 AM, Dhuhr: 12:22 PM, Asr: 3:43 PM, Maghrib: 6:55 PM, Isha: 8:16 PM

Hyderabad News Updates