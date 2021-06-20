Coronavirus Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 June 2021

Coronavirus Live Updates today on 20 June 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 5:42 AM and will set at 6:53 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on June 20 will be 89% and Air Quality will be Fair with 16 AQI.





Monsoon: The Monsoon season starts in June and ends in September. The city often witnesses heavy to very heavy rain with strong westerly winds during these months.





Weather in Vijayawada will be 35 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:35 AM and will set at 6:42 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on June 20 will be 64% and Air Quality will be Fair with 32 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on June 20 (8 Dhul Qadah, 1442), Fajr: 4:21 AM, Sunrise: 5:42 AM, Dhuhr: 12:18 PM, Asr: 3:42 PM, Maghrib: 6:53 PM, Isha: 8:15 PM





Latest Hyderabad News