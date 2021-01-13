Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Today 13 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India
Coronavirus Live Updates, 13 January 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:49 AM and will set at 5:59 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 13 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 128 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 30 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:39 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 13 will be 99% and Air Quality will be Fair with 125 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 12 (27 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1442); Fajr: 5:33 AM; Sunrise: 6:49 AM; Dhuhr: 12:25 PM; Asr: 3:37 PM; Maghrib: 6:00 PM; Isha: 07:17 PM
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2021 5:20 PM GMT
Karnataka reported 746 new cases, 765 discharges, and 3 deaths today; total cases 9,29,552
- 13 Jan 2021 5:20 PM GMT
Bolivia govt signs contract with India's Serum Institute for supply of 5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, reports Reuters
- 13 Jan 2021 5:20 PM GMT
England's Moeen infected with new UK strain of virus, reports AFP
England's Moeen Ali is infected with the new UK variant of the coronavirus, Sri Lankan authorities said Wednesday, after the cricketer tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in the country 10 days ago.
- 13 Jan 2021 5:19 PM GMT
Maharashtra's sees 3,556 Covid-19 cases, 3,009 recoveries, 70 die, reports PTI
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday reached 19,78,044 with the addition of 3,556 fresh cases, the state health department said.
- 13 Jan 2021 5:19 PM GMT
Delhi Police personnel who are above 50 years of age will be on priority list for Covid-19 vaccination: Official
- 13 Jan 2021 5:19 PM GMT
No e-passes needed in Kolkata Metro from Monday, weekday services to increase, reports PTI
Passengers will not be required to book e-passes for riding the Kolkata Metro from January 18, an official said on Wednesday. The metro will also increase the frequency of its weekday services on the North-South Line from 228 to 240, the official said.
- 13 Jan 2021 5:18 PM GMT
Transported 3.5 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines to 11 cities on Wednesday: SpiceJet
SpiceJet said it transported 3.5 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday from Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to 11 cities across the country. "On January 13, 2021, SpiceJet shipped 111 boxes of Covid-19 vaccine, weighing 3.5 tonnes from Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad to 11 cities including Bagdogra, Dehradun, Srinagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, Ranchi, Rajkot, Delhi and Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement.
- 13 Jan 2021 5:18 PM GMT
Russia's Golikova says we are ready to start a more wide-scale vaccination programme against Covid-19 from Monday, reports Reuters
- 13 Jan 2021 5:18 PM GMT
Putin orders officials to start mass vaccination against coronavirus next week, reports Reuters
- 13 Jan 2021 5:17 PM GMT
2.65 lakh more doses of 'Covishield' reach Gujarat, reports PTI
Consignments of 2.65 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' reached Gujarat by air and road on Wednesday from Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra's Pune city, health officials said.