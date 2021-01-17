Coronavirus Vaccination Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Today 17 January 2021
Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India
Coronavirus Live Updates, 17 January 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:50 AM and will set at 6:03 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on January 17 will be 74% and Air Quality will be Fair with 131 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:40 AM and will set at 5:56 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on January 17 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 142 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on January 17 (2 Jumada Al-Akhirah, 1442); Fajr: 5:33 AM; Sunrise: 6:49 AM; Dhuhr: 12:26 PM; Asr: 3:39 PM; Maghrib: 6:02 PM; Isha: 07:18 PM
Live Updates
- 17 Jan 2021 7:02 AM GMT
Telangana: BJP aims to form government in 2023: Bandi Sanjay: Read full story
- 17 Jan 2021 6:03 AM GMT
Today, minimum temperatures are showing negative tendency over Delhi & Bihar, positive tendency over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, and mixed tendency over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Rajasthan: IMD
- 17 Jan 2021 6:02 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: India reports 15,144 new COVID 19 cases, 17,170 discharges and 181 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry
Total cases: 1,05,57,985
Active cases: 2,08,826
Total discharges: 1,01,96,885
Death toll: 1,52,274
- 17 Jan 2021 5:58 AM GMT
Coronavirus in Telangana: Around 299 fresh coronavirus positive cases were registered until 8 pm on Saturday taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,91,666. The total fatalities went up to 1,577 with two persons dying of the virus in a single day. And 379 persons recovered in the last 24 hours pushing the recovery count to 2,85,898. Read Full Story
- 17 Jan 2021 5:57 AM GMT
Hyderabad News: The Hyderabad traffic police have imposed restrictions on traffic at Sultan Bazar, Charminar and Goshamahal in the view of the 354th birthday celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh on Monday. Read Full Story
- 17 Jan 2021 5:56 AM GMT
Coronavirus vaccination in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus vaccination process continued for a second day across Andhra Pradesh. The vaccination program will continue in 332 centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the first day of the coronavirus vaccination process was successful in the state where the program continued without any complications or adverse events anywhere. Read Full Story