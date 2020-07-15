Entertainment LIVE Updates: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 15 July 2020
Entertainment Live Updates Today, 15 July 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from Tollywood and Bollywood.
Live Updates
- 15 July 2020 5:05 AM GMT
Bollywood News: We all know that, our dear Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been attacked with the deadly Covid-19 virus. Even his whole family Abhishek, Aishwarya and little Aaradhya are also tested positive for Covid-19. Except Jaya ji, all of them are isolated and quarantined due to this pandemic. Read Full Story
- 15 July 2020 5:04 AM GMT
Kollywood News: The hype and excitement surrounding Thalapathy Vijay has reached its peak and fans are losing their patience over wait for updates. The last update on the movie we heard was from producer Xavier Britto who clarified that Vijay's Master will have a theartical release after reports emerged that the makers of Master were considering the option of releasing it on the OTT platform. It is worth mentioning that several filmmakers are opting for digital release because of a delay in opening of theatres in view of the coronavirus infection fears. Read Full Story