Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 31 August 2020

Latest Tollywood News and Bollywood Live Updates
Entertainment: Latest Tollywood and Bollywood News on 31 August 2020

Latest Tollywood News & Bollywood Latest Update

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 31 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

Live Updates

  • 31 Aug 2020 5:17 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: SS Rajamouli is waiting for the pandemic to get controlled before he resumes the shoot for the film RRR. Already, the star director made plans to resume the shoot but it did not happen. Rajamouli also got contracted with Corona but he recovered from the same. Read Full Story

  • 31 Aug 2020 5:17 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: Nivetha Thomas is one of the young heroines in the movie industry. The actress is currently working on a couple of interesting films. She is looking forward to her next film V release, which is happening on 5th September. Recently, Nivetha opened up that she is ready to make her debut as a director. Read Full Story

