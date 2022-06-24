JugJugg Jeeyo movie Review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: THE FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF THE SEASON is here
The latest flick JugJugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and others have promoted the film without leaving any opportunity to raise interest in the film-goers. They have used all the ways to gain the attention of the audience. The film has been released recently and received positive reviews from everywhere.
- 24 Jun 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Music is excellent.1 realises how empty Bollywood music is without Punjabi tadka.This 1 has loads of it n it's a big high point— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 24, 2022
Styling is excellent. #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of pop culture vintage @karanjohar style
Picture hit hai.Let's see how big it turns out to be!
- 24 Jun 2022 6:26 AM GMT
.@Varun_dvn takes his craft very seriously. There are many key moments in the film where he shines brilliantly. He's a complete actor who excels in dramatic or humorous roles equally and then he dances like a dream.— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) June 24, 2022
VD fans are gonna go mad#JugJuggJeeyo
- 24 Jun 2022 6:10 AM GMT
Life ain’t perfect but with ‘dharma’— Aamnasingh (@aamnasingh) June 24, 2022
your ‘karma’ is in check👏😄as it’s about family,love and You !#JuggJuggJeeyo #JugJuggJeeyoReview #aamnasingh #singhaamna https://t.co/mHH27zOdfL
- 24 Jun 2022 6:10 AM GMT
Finally the wait is over and#JugJuggJeeyo is on the big screen— Aniket Anjan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnjanAniket) June 24, 2022
waiting to entertain us with its
wonderful chemistry between the
veterans Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It’s will be total fun 🤩 #JuggJuggJeeyo
- 24 Jun 2022 6:08 AM GMT
Sara’s review of JJJ omg😍🥺❤️— Mukku ☕️ (@mukkumishraa) June 23, 2022
The way she praised everyone 🥺❤️#SaraAliKhan #JuggJuggJeeyo #VarunDhawan #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/RXMT7pNcFJ
- 24 Jun 2022 6:07 AM GMT
#JuggJuggJeeyo is an absolute family entertainer.. makes you laugh, cry & dance. @Varun_dvn & @advani_kiara both of you are phenomenal in the film @AnilKapoor Sir, you have hit it out of the park ,I m going to suggest everyone to watch this..💐💐— vikas singh Chauhan (@vikassingh218) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 6:01 AM GMT
#JugJuggJeeyoReview| @Varun_dvn, @advani_kiara, @AnilKapoor & #NeetuKapoor bring a fun family drama to life, writes @monikarawal— Ajit Rana (@AjitRan09488895) June 24, 2022
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#BollywoodNews #MovieReview #JuggJuggJeeyo #VarunDhawan #KiaraAdvani #AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/qYaItap86d
- 24 Jun 2022 6:01 AM GMT
#JugJuggJeeyoReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) June 24, 2022
अनिल कपूर आप सचमुच झकास हो। हर सीन में लाजवाब हो। एक ही दिल कितनी बार जीतोगे 🙏❤️#JugJuggJeeyo #JuggJuggJeeyo #AnilKapoor @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/pPxSkxfEXd
- 24 Jun 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Watched #JuggJuggJeeyo last night and all I can say is my heart is sooo happy to see such a beautiful,complete film ❤️❤️ it’s a fun ride from the word go.Every character in a film is beyond amazing.This film truly deserves all the love guys.@karanjohar @Varun_dvn @advani_kiara— Patel Kishan (@PatelKi23769196) June 24, 2022
- 24 Jun 2022 5:51 AM GMT
It's such a wonderful movie.... After reading all the positive reviews about it i have booked my tickets and am going with my family to watch this unanimous film. #JuggJuggJeeyo— Gowtham (@myselfgowthu) June 24, 2022