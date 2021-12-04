Konijeti Rosaiah Live Updates: Telugu states mourn over death of Former United AP Chief Minister

Konijeti Rosaiah Live Updates: Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. It is learned that his pulse rate has been dropped at his home and was shifted to Star hospital where he breathed his last at 5.30 am today. He was 88 Born on July 4, 1933 in Vemuru of Guntur district, Rosaiah stepped into the legislative council in 1968 from the Congress party. He went on to continue as MLC until 1980.