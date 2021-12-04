Konijeti Rosaiah Live Updates: Telugu states mourn over death of Former United AP Chief Minister
Konijeti Rosaiah Live Updates: Former Chief Minister of Undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah passed away on Saturday morning. It is learned that his pulse rate has been dropped at his home and was shifted to Star hospital where he breathed his last at 5.30 am today. He was 88 Born on July 4, 1933 in Vemuru of Guntur district, Rosaiah stepped into the legislative council in 1968 from the Congress party. He went on to continue as MLC until 1980.
Live Updates
- 4 Dec 2021 5:04 AM GMT
Konijeti Rosaiah passes away, a sneak peek into this Congress stalwart's long political life
The former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah has passed away on Saturday. Taking a look into his long political career, he was born on July 4, 1933, in the village of Vemuru in the Guntur district. He studied Commerce at Guntur Hindu College and was elected to the Legislature in 1968, 1974 and 1980 on behalf of the Congress Party. For the first time, he served as the Minister of Roads and Transport in the government in the Marri Chenna Reddy government. Read Full Story
- 4 Dec 2021 5:02 AM GMT
KTR offered condolences to Rosaiah's family
- 4 Dec 2021 4:57 AM GMT
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over death of Rosaiah
- 4 Dec 2021 4:55 AM GMT
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences to Rosaiah's family.
- 4 Dec 2021 4:52 AM GMT
Former CM in Undivided Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah died here this morning around 5.30 am. His body is still in Star Hospital. TS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his grief and sent condolences to the family.