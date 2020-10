LIVE KKR vs CSK Match 21 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Toss at 7 PM

IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates - IPL 2020 live score: Dream11 IPL, match no. 21 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 21 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs CSK from Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST

KKR vs CSK Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details:

Game: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings



Date: October 7, 2020, Wednesday

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

