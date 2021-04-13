KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

While KKR are coming off a close 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the reigning champions Mumbai lost their opening fixture to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two wickets. Rohit Sharma and Co will go into Tuesday's game with a hope to register their first win of the IPL 2021.



Over the years, MI have royally dominated over KKR as they lead 21-6 in the head-to-head. In their last six meetings, KKR have managed to bag just one win.



Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Squads



Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora