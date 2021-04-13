KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians
KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
While KKR are coming off a close 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the reigning champions Mumbai lost their opening fixture to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two wickets. Rohit Sharma and Co will go into Tuesday's game with a hope to register their first win of the IPL 2021.
Over the years, MI have royally dominated over KKR as they lead 21-6 in the head-to-head. In their last six meetings, KKR have managed to bag just one win.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Squads
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
- 13 April 2021 2:25 PM GMT
KKR vs MI Live Score: 5.4: P Cummins to S Yadav, 4 runs, 41/1
- 13 April 2021 2:06 PM GMT
KKR vs MI Live Score: 1.2 Overs: V Chakaravarthy to R Sharma, 4 runs, 7/0
- 13 April 2021 1:40 PM GMT
Mumbai Indians Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
- 13 April 2021 1:39 PM GMT
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI
Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
- 13 April 2021 1:34 PM GMT
KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Toss Update: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians
- 13 April 2021 1:31 PM GMT
PITCH REPORT
"It's the third game of the season here, but it's a new track. A black-soil surface, so it's similar to the wickets used earlier this week. It's a dry surface, so it'll be slightly difficult to bat during the middle stages of the game. Need to make the most out of the powerplay overs. Win the toss and bowl first." - Hayden