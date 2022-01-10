Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 10 January 2022
Live Updates today on 10 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 10 Jan 2022 7:23 AM GMT
The Tirumala devotees have raised their concerns and protested at the TTD EO Dharma Reddy's office for not accepting the recommendation letters for the VIP break darshan on Tuesday. They raised concerns stating that they have come from the miles and demanded to accept the recommendation letters for the VIP break darshans.Read more
- 10 Jan 2022 7:20 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually inaugurated 144 oxygen plants in the state from the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that he is dedicating 144 oxygen plants to the nation. He said that the AP government is taking steps to supply oxygen on its own he said and offering a 30 percent subsidy on oxygen plants in private hospitals with 100 beds. "We are providing oxygen facility in every government hospital," he said.Read more
- 10 Jan 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Health minister Harish Rao on Monday launched booster dose of covid vaccine here at Unani hospital in Charminar. Local MLA Mumtaz Amjad Khan got his first booster dose of vaccine. Across Telangana, the government is administering booster dose of covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and the citizens above 60 years of age with prolonged illness. The booster will be given to the citizens who have the the first two doses of covid vaccine. In Telagnana, a total of 8.32 lakh senior citizens of 41.60 lakh are suffering from pre-existing medical conditions and all of them will be given the booster dose. Including the healthcare workers and frontline warriors, there are a total of 6.34 lakh people will be given the booster dose.Read more
- 10 Jan 2022 6:32 AM GMT
In a gruesome incident, a man's severed head was found at the foot of idol of Goddess of Mahankali. The incident witnessed on Hyderabad-Nagarjunsagar state high way at virat nagar of Gollapally village of chintapally mandal in the district. The man was murdered by unidentified persons. The details of the deceased and motive behind the cruel act of accused is yet to be accertained. On information, local police rushed to the spot and took up investigation.
- 10 Jan 2022 5:30 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures in containing coronavirus ahead of the third wave. As part of it, CM YS Jagan today will inaugurate the oxygen plants set up in government hospitals. About 144 Oxygen plants were set up at Rs 426 crore, which will be virtually launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Read more
- 10 Jan 2022 5:28 AM GMT
TTD to release Sarva Darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirumala at 9 am today. Counters have been set up at Ramachandrapushkarini, Muthyalareddy Palle, Satyanarayanapuram Zilla Parishad Schools, Byragi Patteda Ramanaidu School and Municipal Office in Tirupati for booking of tickets for locals belonging to Tirupati. It is learned that 50,000 Sarvadarshan tickets are being issued at the rate of 5,000 tickets per day from January 13 to January 22,Read more