Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 20 January 2022
Live Updates today on 20 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 20 Jan 2022 11:05 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh reiterated that there is no idea of announcing holidays to the school students. He said despite the increase in Covid cases, there is no severity. The education minister asserted that some universities also conducting examinations and recalled the court's decision of dismissing the petition filed to postpone the exams.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 10:49 AM GMT
Health minister Harish Rao said that a fever survey will be conducted across the state from tomorrow in the view of increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. The minister on Thursday held a video-conference with all the district collectors. Later speaking to media, the minister said that the survey helps to identify the people suffering from the symptoms of virus and medical kits will be provided to them on the spot.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 9:10 AM GMT
The Hyderabad task force police on Thursday arrested Nigerian national Tony, the prime accused in drugs mafia in Mumbai. The Nigerian national has been operating the network all over the world from Mumbai. The police who arrested Tony in Mumbai brought him to Hyderabad on a transit warrant. The accused arranged agents in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai for the supply of drugs. The gang has been supplying drugs to the famous personalities in Hyderabad. Along with Tony, the police also took nine customers into custody.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 8:58 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh government chief whip Srikanth Reddy urged employees to understand the state's financial situation. He said the government would take a unilateral decision and discuss the employee issues. Srikanth Reddy held a media conference in Amaravati in the wake of the concerns of the teacher unions over the recently announced PRC. He said he would talk to all job unions on asked them not to be so adamant.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 5:36 AM GMT
An incident took place in the Anantapur district where a farmer was cheated in the name of gold coins. Anantapur Rural Police Station has registered a case against a gang of robbers from Karnataka who allegedly deceived a farmer of Rs. 10 lakh with fake gold coins. Going into the details, Vijay Kumar, Ashok, and Diwakar from the Davanagere district in Karnataka are addicted to drugs and plan to make easy money for their luxuries. As part of this, they use to go to farmers and make them believe about the gold coins to be found in farms and houses.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 5:35 AM GMT
Elaborate arrangements are being made for the world's largest tribal festival - Medaram jatara which is to be held from February 16 to 19. The government has already released around Rs 75 crores four months ago for the jatara. Minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathod said that special arrangements are being made for the VIP and VVIP darshans by issuing special passes. "The passes contain the date and time of the darshan so they can offer prayers to the goddess without any trouble," she said, adding that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will also visit Medaram to have the darshan of the goddess.Read more
- 20 Jan 2022 5:34 AM GMT
The state government has issued orders to immediately revamp the state-level covid Command Control Center to take steps to prevent an increase in covid cases with the new variant Omicron and to make medical services available to patients. The centre was set up to effectively monitor the implementation of covid regulations, providing of quality medical care to patients in public and private hospitals and covid care centres, the maintenance of 104 call centers, the availability of oxygen, equipment, the supply of home isolation kits, the fever survey, and emergency medications.Read more