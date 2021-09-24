Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 24 September 2021
Live Updates today on 24 September 2021: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases from India, Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh.
Live Updates: The Hans India blog provides you the latest coronavirus cases news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad rains and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live News updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:14 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 24 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 33 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:05 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 24 will be 92% and Air Quality will be Fair with 38 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 24 (16 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:04 AM; Dhuhr: 12:10 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:14 PM; Isha: 7:26 PM.
Live Updates
- 24 Sep 2021 3:48 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam dropped - 24 September 2021
Gold rates today, 24 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last three days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a slash of Rs 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 280. Read Full Story
- 24 Sep 2021 3:48 AM GMT
Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam dropped - 24 September 2021
Gold rates today, 24 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last three days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a slash of Rs 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 280. Read Full Story