Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 30 September 2021
Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 23 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 30 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 18 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:58 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 30 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 47 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 30 (22 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:07 PM; Asr: 3:29 PM; Maghrib: 6:06 PM; Isha: 7:18 PM.
- 30 Sep 2021 5:59 AM GMT
Weather report: Heavy rains predicted in Telangana today
Weather report: Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted in the isolated parts of Telangana on Thursday due to the low-pressure formed on the surface of Bay of Bengal. The weather department also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2021 5:58 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh: Now YSR Pension Kanuka scheme can be availed from anywhere in the state
The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the beneficiaries of the YSR pension Kanuka. It has been decided that the beneficiaries who are staying away from their hometowns and losing their pension to take the pension from anywhere in the state. Read Full Story
- 30 Sep 2021 5:57 AM GMT
20 DSPs transferred in Telangana
Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana on Wednesday issued orders pertaining to the transfer of 20 DSPs along with the ASPs of Khammam Rural and Godavarikhani. The statement said that the orders will be implemented on an immediate effect. Read Full Story