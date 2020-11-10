Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 10 November 2020

Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Live Updates Today 10 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 9 November Telangana recorded 867 fresh coronavirus cases until 8 pm on Sunday taking the cumulative number of cases to 2,51,188 while the death toll touched 1,381 with four persons dying of the virus in a single day. And the recovery count went up to 2,30,568 with the recovery of 1,504 persons in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 19,239 coronavirus active cases of which 16,449 are in-home or institutional isolation. Between Saturday and Sunday, around 23,806 samples were tested which include 10,474 on primary contacts and 476 on secondary contacts. Of the total tests, the results of 857 samples turned positive and the reports of 476 are awaited.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 9 November Andhra Pradesh reports 1,392 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,44,359. There are 21,235 active cases and 8,16,322 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,802, as per State Health Department.

Coronavirus in India as on 9 November With 45,903 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 85,53,657. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,611. Total active cases are 5,09,673 after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 14 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:18 AM and will set at 5:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 10 will be 60% and Air Quality will be Fair with 113 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:33 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 10 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 148 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 10 (23 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:04 AM; Sunrise: 6:18 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:17 PM; Maghrib: 5:42 PM; Isha: 06:57 PM

