Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus Today, 11 November 2020
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 14 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:18 AM and will set at 5:42 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 11 will be 60% and Air Quality will be Fair with 113 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 17 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:33 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 11 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 148 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 11 (23 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:04 AM; Sunrise: 6:18 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:17 PM; Maghrib: 5:42 PM; Isha: 06:57 PM
Live Updates
- 11 Nov 2020 6:03 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update in Telangana: Telangana clocked 1,196 new coronavirus cases taking the aggregate to2.53 lakh while five related deaths pushed the toll to 1,390. Read Full Story
- 11 Nov 2020 5:53 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh news: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given good news for the state's Muslim religious elders. The AP government has released honorarium for imams across the state. This was announced by Waqf Board CEO Aleem Basha on Tuesday. Read Full Story
- 11 Nov 2020 5:45 AM GMT
Coronavirus Update in India: With 44,281 new coronavirus infections and 512 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 86,35,921 on Wednesday as the toll touched 1,27,571, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Read Full Story
- 11 Nov 2020 5:00 AM GMT
Andhra Pradesh News: A huge fire broke out at the Old Prasad Theater near the Milk Project, Chittinagar in Vijayawada. The accident is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Read Full Story