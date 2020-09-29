Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 29 September 2020

Live Updates Today 29 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 28 September 1,378 coronavirus cases till 8 pm on Sunday taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,87,211. The death toll reached 1107 with seven people dying of the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 1,56,431 with around 1,932 persons recovering from the virus on Sunday. At present, the active cases in the state are 29,623 out of which 24,054 are home/institutional isolation.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 28 September 37 deaths and 5,487 fresh COVID19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of positive cases in the state is 6,81,161 including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 recoveries and 5,745



Coronavirus in India as on 28 September With a spike of 82,170 coronavirus cases and 1,039 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Monday breached the 60 lakh-mark with a total of 60,74,702 cases. Out of these, 9,62,640 are currently active; 50,16,520 have been discharged, while 95,542 lost the battle against the viral disease.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:06 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 28 will be 90% and Air Quality will be Fair with 99 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 32 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:57 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 28 will be 58% and Air Quality will be Fair with 37 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 28 (8 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:08 PM; Asr: 3:30 PM; Maghrib: 6:09 PM; Isha: 7:21 PM



Live Updates on Coronavirus

