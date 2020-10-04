Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 4 October 2020

Live Updates Today 4 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 3 October Telangana recorded 1,718 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities on Friday, taking the overall toll to 1153 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,97,327. As on Friday, there were 28,328 active Covid-19 cases in the TS. A total of 2,002 persons recovered by Friday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,67,846 with a recovery rate of 85.05 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 83.80 percent.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 3 October 6,224 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally 7.13 lakh, active cases 55,282: toll rises to 5,941 with 41 more deaths: Health bulletin



Coronavirus in India as on 3 October India's COVID19 related deaths cross 1 lakh mark with 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 64,73,545 including 9,44,996 active cases, 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,00,842 deaths



Weather in Hyderabad will be 31 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:07 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 4 will be 78% and Air Quality will be Fair with 119 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 5:53 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 4 will be 85% and Air Quality will be Fair with 63 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 4 (16 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:56 AM; Sunrise: 6:06 AM; Dhuhr: 12:05 PM; Asr: 3:27 PM; Maghrib: 6:03 PM; Isha: 7:15 PM



