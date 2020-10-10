Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 10 October 2020

Live Updates Today 10 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Karnataka. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 9 October Telangana recorded 1,891 COVID19 cases, 1,878 recoveries and 7 deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 2,08,535 including 1,80,953 recoveries, 1,208 deaths and 26,374 active cases: State Health Department.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 9 October 5,145 new COVID19 cases and 31 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 7,44,864 including 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths so far.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 9 October 10,913 new #COVID19 cases, 114 deaths and 9091 discharges reported in Karnataka. Total cases in the state rise to 6,90,269, including 9789 deaths and 5,61,610 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,18,851.

Coronavirus in India as on 9 October India's COVID19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases & 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,06,490 deaths: Union Health Ministry.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:08 AM and will set at 5:58 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 10 will be 93% and Air Quality will be Fair with 45 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 31 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:58 AM and will set at 5:49 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 10 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 31 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 10 (22 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:57 AM; Sunrise: 6:08 AM; Dhuhr: 12:04 PM; Asr: 3:25 PM; Maghrib: 5:58 PM; Isha: 7:10 PM

