Omicron variant live updates: 5 More Omicron Cases in Karnataka

Omicron variant live updates: Karnataka reports five new cases of Omicron variant
Omicron variant live updates: India's Omicron tally reached 161 on Monday after Karnataka confirmed five more cases on December 19. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi (2) and Mangaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said.
According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4).
Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 6,563 new Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. With 8,077 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 82,267, according the Health Ministry's bulletin.
- 20 Dec 2021 6:42 AM GMT
Omicron variant in Delhi live updates: Two new Omicron cases reported in Delhi
Delhi reported two new Omicron cases on Monday, taking the tally of new Covid variant in the national capital to 24, the Health Department said.
- 20 Dec 2021 6:41 AM GMT
Bangladesh begins Covid booster drive
The Bangladesh government has started administering Covid-19 booster shots on a trial basis. The country's Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the program in Dhaka on Sunday, while a nurse Runu Veronica Costa, who had received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country, was also administered the first booster dose, reports Xinhua news agency.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:30 AM GMT
UK researchers developing new COVID-19 vaccines
Researchers in the UK are using new ways to rapidly develop and mass manufacture mRNA vaccines and therapeutics at low cost against COVID-19 and a range of other diseases. The research project will boost the UK’s and the world’s ability to rapidly develop new vaccines in response to new variants of COVID-19 and also future pandemics.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:01 AM GMT
Coronavirus in India: In the last 24 hours, India reported 6,563 new cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries. The active caseload stands at 82,267- lowest in 572 days, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:59 AM GMT
Omicron variant live updates: Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland
The Irish Department of Health has reported 5,124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, saying that about 52 per cent of them were due to the Omicron variant.
"It has taken less than two weeks for Omicron to become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland, revealing just how transmissible this virus is," Xinhua news agency quoted Tony Holohan, chief medical officer with the department, as saying in a statement on Sunday.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:58 AM GMT
Omicron variant live updates: Gujarat reports four new Omicron cases; tally rises to 11
Four new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, which took the state's count of the persons infected with this strain to eleven, officials said.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:58 AM GMT
Omicron variant live updates: Omicron in Delhi: DDMA to hold review meet today
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a virtual meeting on Monday for a discussion and presentation in wake of Omicron cases in the capital.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:57 AM GMT
- 20 Dec 2021 4:56 AM GMT
