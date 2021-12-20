Omicron variant live updates: 5 More Omicron Cases in Karnataka

Omicron variant live updates: India's Omicron tally reached 161 on Monday after Karnataka confirmed five more cases on December 19. The five patients are from Dharwad, Bhadravathi, Udupi (2) and Mangaluru, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said.

According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4).

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 6,563 new Covid-19 cases and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours. With 8,077 recoveries, the active cases in the country stood at 82,267, according the Health Ministry's bulletin.