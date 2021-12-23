Omicron Variant Live Updates: India's Omicron tally rises to 269
Omicron Variant Live Updates: The total number of Omicron cases in India rises to 236, of which 104 have recovered: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Omicron Variant Live Updates: Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday.
India reports 7,495 new COVID19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- 23 Dec 2021 5:12 AM GMT
Omicron Live Updates: First case of Omicron is detected in Mysuru. A 9 year old child has tested positive
- 23 Dec 2021 5:08 AM GMT
Coronavirus Live Updates: 29 students of standard 9th and 10th of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani tested positive for Covid-19. They were advised home quarantine as they've symptoms of cough & cold. Their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes: School Principal, Mousumi Nag
- 23 Dec 2021 5:08 AM GMT
Omicron cases in India: Total 269
- 23 Dec 2021 5:07 AM GMT
Omicron variant Live Updates: Total cases of Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu rises to 34: State health minister Subramanian
- 23 Dec 2021 4:40 AM GMT
- 23 Dec 2021 4:39 AM GMT
Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported 7,495 fresh Covid 19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of fast spreading strain Omicron has risen to 236 in India, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the most number of infections.
- 23 Dec 2021 4:37 AM GMT
Turkey confirms 19,095 daily Covid-19 cases
Turkey on Wednesday reported 19,095 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 9,228,835, according to its health ministry. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 179 to 80,957, while 22,816 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry
- 23 Dec 2021 4:36 AM GMT
Omicron Live Updates: Telangana sees daily spike of 14 Omicron cases
Telangana Omicron cases rise by 14 in a single day, taking the total Omicron tally in the state to 34.
12 of those who tested positive for Omicron were passengers from non at-risk countries, while 2 were from at-risk countries.
- 23 Dec 2021 4:34 AM GMT
Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.
PM Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country, the agency reported.