Omicron Variant Live Updates: India's Omicron tally rises to 269

Omicron Variant Live Updates: Amid fresh concerns caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday.

The total number of Omicron cases in India rises to 236, of which 104 have recovered: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India reports 7,495 new COVID19 cases, 6,960 recoveries, and 434 deaths in the last 24 hours.