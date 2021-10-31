T20 World Cup India vs New Zealand 28th Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live Updates
- 31 Oct 2021 5:09 PM GMT
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets and 33 balls to spare.
- 31 Oct 2021 4:29 PM GMT
Target for #NZ - 111
Varun Chakravarthy is done for the evening! He finishes with figures of 4-0-23-0
#NewZealand 69/1 after 9 overs, need another 42 runs off 66 balls
- 31 Oct 2021 3:39 PM GMT
TeamIndia have 111 to defend. Big effort needed from the bowlers.
🇮🇳: 110/7 (20)
- 31 Oct 2021 3:33 PM GMT
The inexplicable procession continues: Shardul Thakur departs, and #India are 94-7 in the 19th over.
- 31 Oct 2021 3:13 PM GMT
Adam Milne removes the dangerous Rishabh Pant. India are in trouble now!
70/5 14.3 Overs
- 31 Oct 2021 2:55 PM GMT
Big blow for India as Kohli falls having scored 9 off 17.
Last hope for India in the middle! Let's hope #INDvsNZ
- 31 Oct 2021 2:52 PM GMT
The captain departs straight after the drinks break 💔
🇮🇳 - 48/4 (10.1)
- 31 Oct 2021 2:49 PM GMT
At the halfway stage, #TeamIndia need an injection of momentum into this innings.
🇮🇳: 48/3 (10)
- 31 Oct 2021 2:39 PM GMT
Rohit Sharma holes out to long-on, and #India are in a spot of bother. #T20WorldCup