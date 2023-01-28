  • Menu
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad News LIVE UPDATES - 28-01-2023
  • Visakhapatnam: 108 Surya namaskarams on Ratha Saptami
    28 Jan 2023 5:32 AM GMT

    Visakhapatnam: 108 Surya namaskarams on Ratha Saptami


    Visakhapatnam: Marking Ratha Saptami, Om Yoga Center organised mass 'Surya namaskarams' at Gadiraju Palace.

    Led by general secretary of the District Yoga Association and yoga master Chilaka Ramesh, the mass yoga asana was held to promote healthy lifestyle among people.

    About 150 yogis attended the mass 108 sun salutations programme that included demonstration of a series of asanas. District Yoga president Yoga Raju, Om Yoga Institute president Shantaram, BJP district parliamentary president Medapati Ravindra attended

  • G20 startup inception meeting
    28 Jan 2023 5:27 AM GMT

    G20 startup inception meeting


    Group I prelims exam results released

    Vijayawada: APPSC released Group I prelims exam results. As many as 6455 candidates cleared the prelims exams conducted on Jan 8 and got eligibility for mains.

    The APPSC stated that Group I mains exams will be conducted from April 23 to 29.

  • Temporary suspension of visitors to Pollur Falls
    28 Jan 2023 5:24 AM GMT

    Temporary suspension of visitors to Pollur Falls

    RAMPACHODAVARAM : Entry to visitors has been temporarily suspended at Polluru Falls in the Mothugudem area of ​​Chinturu mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. At the waterfall, sanitation has completely deteriorated with plastic bottles, plastic bags, empty liquor bottles, paper plates, and food waste. This deteriorating weather is causing problems for tourists. The Forest Department has taken steps to improve these conditions. Chinturu DFO Vakapalli Saibaba confirmed that they have stopped tourists from coming to the waterfall for five days from Saturday and in the meantime, the responsibility of bringing the sanitation situation at Pollur waterfall back to normal has been handed over to the Vana Samrashana Samiti (VSS).

    He added that better facilities will be provided to the tourists at the waterfall. He said that the security measures will be strengthened to curb the frequent deaths at this waterfall. Arrangements will be made for women to change clothes and toilets. Construction of BT road from R&B road point to waterfall will also be done, he said.

    Meanwhile, the proposal to levy parking fees for vehicles and entry fees for tourists will also be implemented soon. It is reported that the government has accepted the proposals submitted by the forest department. If this materializes, a check post will be set up at the falls.

  • Tamil film star Sharat Kumar to join BRS ?
    28 Jan 2023 5:23 AM GMT

    Tamil film star Sharat Kumar to join BRS ?

    All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder President and film Actor Sharat Kumar today met BRS leader and MLC

    K Kavitha at her residence. Both had a lengthy discussion on the political situation in the country

    A large number of devotees congregated in Tirumala on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami were seen praying to Malayappa, the processional deity atop dazzling Suryaprabha vahanam, the first vahanam among seven on which the God will be taken in a procession in the Mada streets around the shrine, on Saturday

