Telangana budget 2026-27 live updates: Bhatti Vikaramarka to present the budget in assembly

The Telangana State Government has completed all preparations to present its budget for the 2026-27 financial year. The upcoming budget aims to emphasise welfare, development, and the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' initiative. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will deliver the budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Ahead of the presentation, Vikramarka held detailed consultations with Finance Department officials on Wednesday. It is believed that six new schemes are likely to be unveiled in this year's budget.

Sources indicate that budget allocations have been adjusted following directives from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Notably, the 'Young India Kits' scheme is expected to be a major feature, providing students in welfare hostels and Gurukula schools with essential supplies at the start of the academic year.











