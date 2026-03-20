Telangana budget 2026-27 live updates: Bhatti Vikaramarka to present the budget in assembly
The Telangana State Government has completed all preparations to present its budget for the 2026-27 financial year.
The Telangana State Government has completed all preparations to present its budget for the 2026-27 financial year. The upcoming budget aims to emphasise welfare, development, and the 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047' initiative. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will deliver the budget speech in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Ahead of the presentation, Vikramarka held detailed consultations with Finance Department officials on Wednesday. It is believed that six new schemes are likely to be unveiled in this year's budget.
Sources indicate that budget allocations have been adjusted following directives from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Notably, the 'Young India Kits' scheme is expected to be a major feature, providing students in welfare hostels and Gurukula schools with essential supplies at the start of the academic year.
Live Updates
- 20 March 2026 1:56 PM IST
Cashless Health Services for Government Employees Announced
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced during the budget speech that the government has decided to provide cashless medical services to its employees.
He stated that the Employees Health Scheme will be launched soon. Under this scheme, treatment for 1,998 diseases will be available at 421 government and private hospitals through the Rajiv Arogya Sri Trust.
As part of the initiative, every employee will be issued a digital health card.
- 20 March 2026 1:40 PM IST
Telangana Allocates ₹50,713 Crore for Six Guarantees
Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presented the state’s annual budget in the Telangana Assembly, with the Congress government emphasising the implementation of its pre-election promises through the ‘Six Guarantees’. Read more..
- 20 March 2026 1:33 PM IST
The Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that several hospitals are expected to be inaugurated by the end of this year.
It was announced that the TIMS hospitals at Sanath Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal will be inaugurated by the end of 2026.
- 20 March 2026 1:29 PM IST
Key Initiatives Announced in Telangana Budget
- Breakfast Scheme: Students from Pre-Primary to Intermediate levels to receive morning meals.
- Cashless Health Security: Scheme introduced for government employees and pensioners.
- Retro-fitted Vehicles: Motorised vehicles provided for differently-abled individuals and Intermediate students.
- Skill University Expansion: ATCs, Polytechnic Colleges, and TOMCOM now under the university’s ambit.
- New Mobile Anganwadis: 274 additional mobile centres to enhance child care and nutrition services.
- 20 March 2026 1:25 PM IST
Telangana presents Rs 3.24 lakh crore budget for 2026-27
Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday presented a budget of Rs 3.24 lakh crore for 2026-27.
Presenting the third full-fledged budget of the Congress government in the state Assembly, he pegged the revenue and capital expenditure at Rs 2.34 lakh crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,267 crore respectively. Read more..
- 20 March 2026 1:03 PM IST
Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme from June 2
Announcement of mid-day meal scheme for Intermediate students
₹2,000 monthly stipend for students studying at ITIs and ATCs
Proposal for new loans worth ₹73,383 crore
From June 2, Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme
Life insurance of ₹5 lakh for 1.15 crore families
- 20 March 2026 12:59 PM IST
Allocations for Six Guarantees:
Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa – ₹600 crore
Power Subsidy – ₹14,000 crore
Rice Subsidy – ₹3,000 crore
Kalyana Lakshmi / Shaadi Mubarak – ₹3,683 crore
Students’ Diet Charges – ₹2,170 crore
Scholarships – ₹4,343 crore
Mandatory Office Expenses – ₹2,323 crore
- 20 March 2026 12:54 PM IST
“We will make Telangana the future economic power of the country,” says Bhatti
“In this context, Telangana Summit will be organised,” stated Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.
“We are moving forward with the concept of Cure, Pure, Rare,” Bhatti added.
“Agreements have been signed with several companies,” he said.
- 20 March 2026 12:51 PM IST
The government has allocated ₹13,679 crore to the Health Department, marking the highest ever allocation for the department in Telangana’s history.
- 20 March 2026 12:51 PM IST
During the budget session, the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced the introduction of 2 lakh new Cheyutha pensions