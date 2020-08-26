Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 26 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 26 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 3018 coronavirus positive cases, 1060 recoveries and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,11,688 while the deaths at 780.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9927 coronavirus positive cases, 9419 recoveries and 92 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,71,639 while the deaths at 3,460.

Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 67,151 coronavirus positive cases and 1059 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 32,34,475 while the deaths at 59,449.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:34 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 26 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 26 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 26 (5 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:18 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:34 PM; Isha: 7:48 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus