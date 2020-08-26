Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 26 August 2020
Coronavirus Live Updates Today 26 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.
Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 3018 coronavirus positive cases, 1060 recoveries and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,11,688 while the deaths at 780.
Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 9927 coronavirus positive cases, 9419 recoveries and 92 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 3,71,639 while the deaths at 3,460.
Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 67,151 coronavirus positive cases and 1059 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 32,34,475 while the deaths at 59,449.
Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:01 AM and will set at 6:34 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 26 will be 82% and Air Quality will be Fair with 24 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:25 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 26 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 26 (5 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:47 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:18 PM; Asr: 3:35 PM; Maghrib: 6:34 PM; Isha: 7:48 PM
Live Updates
- 26 Aug 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Mahabubabad district collector VP Gautham on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. The collector has been ill for the last two days has undergone coronavirus tests and the results came positive. Read More
- 26 Aug 2020 6:38 AM GMT
Tirupati YSR Congress Party MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Ruia Hospital for treatment.
- 26 Aug 2020 6:10 AM GMT
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt
- 26 Aug 2020 5:42 AM GMT
The total number of samples tested up to 25th August is 3,76,51,512 including 8,23,992 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
- 26 Aug 2020 5:42 AM GMT
India's COVID19 case tally crosses 32 lakh mark with 67,151 fresh cases and 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 32,34,475 including 7,07,267 active cases, 24,67,759 cured/discharged/migrated & 59,449 deaths: Ministry of Health
- 26 Aug 2020 5:40 AM GMT
National Testing Agency says, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) exams will be held on the dates announced earlier, which are 1st to 6th September and 13th September respectively.
- 26 Aug 2020 5:39 AM GMT
3,018 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1060 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 25, taking the total number of cases to 1,11,688. Total number of cases include 25,685 active cases, 85,223 recoveries and 780 deaths: Health Department, Telangana Govt.