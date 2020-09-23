Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 23 September 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 23 September 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,166 coronavirus positive cases and 10 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,74,774 while the deaths at 1,052.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 7,553 coronavirus positive cases and 51 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 6,39,302 while the deaths at 5,461.

Coronavirus in India on Tuesday reported 75,083 coronavirus positive cases and 1,053 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 55,62,663 while the deaths at 88,935.



Weather in Hyderabad will be 28 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 6:11 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 23 will be 75% and Air Quality will be Fair with 14 AQI.



Weather in Vijayawada will be 33 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:56 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 23 will be 69% and Air Quality will be Fair with 22 AQI.



Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 23 (4 Safar, 1442); Fajr: 4:54 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:9 PM; Asr: 3:32 PM; Maghrib: 6:13 PM; Isha: 7:25 PM



