Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 29 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 29 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Friday reported 2,932 coronavirus positive cases and 11 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,17,415 while the deaths at 799.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported 10,526 coronavirus positive cases and 81 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 4,03,616 while the deaths at 3,714.

Coronavirus in India on Friday reported 77,266 coronavirus positive cases and 1,057 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 33,87,500 while the deaths at 61,529.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:32 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 29 will be 87% and Air Quality will be Fair with 17 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:22 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 29 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 21 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 29 (9 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:46 PM

Latest News on Coronavirus