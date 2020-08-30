Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 30 August 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 30 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana on Saturday reported 2,751 coronavirus positive cases and 9 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 1,20,166 while the deaths at 808.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 10,548 coronavirus positive cases and 82 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 4,11,269 while the deaths at 3,796.

Coronavirus in India on Saturday reported 77,266 coronavirus positive cases and 1,057 deaths due to the deadly virus. The overall positive cases stood at 33,87,500 while the deaths at 61,529.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 22 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 6:31 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on August 30 will be 72% and Air Quality will be Fair with 23 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 26 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:53 AM and will set at 6:21 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on August 30 will be 70% and Air Quality will be Fair with 26 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on August 30 (10 Muharram, 1442); Fajr: 4:49 AM; Sunrise: 6:01 AM; Dhuhr: 12:17 PM; Asr: 3:36 PM; Maghrib: 6:32 PM; Isha: 7:45 PM

