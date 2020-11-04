Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus LIVE Updates Today 4 November 2020

Coronavirus Live Updates Today 4 November 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 3 November Telangana registered 1,536 coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Monday taking the overall tally to 2,42,506 and the death toll touched 1,351 with three new deaths. And the recovery count reached 2,23,413 with the recovery of 1,421 persons in a single day. Currently, there are 17,742 coronavirus cases out of which 14,915 are in home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 3 November Andhra Pradesh reports 2,849 new COVID19 cases taking total positive cases in the State to 8,30,731. There are 21,672 active cases and 8,02,325 recovered cases in the State; the death toll is at 6,734, as per State Health Department.

Coronavirus in India as on 3 November With 38,310 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 82,67,623. With 490 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,23,097. Total active cases are 5,41,405 after a decrease of 20,503 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 76,03,121 with 58,323 new discharges in the last 24 hrs.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 29 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 19 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:16 AM and will set at 5:44 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on November 4 will be 83% and Air Quality will be Fair with 135 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:05 AM and will set at 5:35 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on November 4 will be 97% and Air Quality will be Fair with 160 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on November 4 (16 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 5:02 AM; Sunrise: 6:15 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:18 PM; Maghrib: 5:44 PM; Isha: 06:58 PM

